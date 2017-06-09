RUGBY

The chief executive of New Zealand Rugby says Joe Schmidt is a contender to become the All Blacks head coach in 2019.

Current head coach Steve Hansen is expected to step down after the World Cup in Japan that year, the same time Schmidt’s contract expires with Ireland.

CEO Steve Tew has confirmed they “would like to have Joe back”, and also refused to rule out the prospect of Lions head coach Warren Gatland taking on the role.

SOCCER

It’s understood former Leeds boss Garry Monk’s agreed to become the new Middlesbrough boss.

He left Elland Road last month after failing to agree a deal with the club’s new owner.

Steve Agnew’s been in interim charge of Boro since Aitor Karanka left in March.

He couldn’t save them from relegation to the Championship after one season in the Premier League.

Hull have appointed former Russia boss Leonid Slutsky as their new head coach.

He replaces Marco Silva, who left to take over at Watford after Hull’s relegation from the Premier League.

Slutsky resigned as boss of CSKA Moscow in December after seven years in charge.

Manchester United are expected to confirm later that they will not be offering Zlatan Ibrahimovic a new contract.

The veteran striker had a successful first season at Old Trafford, but is out of action until early next year due to injury.

The Premier League will reveal which players have been released by their clubs this afternoon.

There’s transfer news involving two Irish internationals today.

It’s reported Daryl Murphy could be on his way out of Newcastle, with manager Rafa Benitez eager to free up funds for their summer deals.

Murphy joined the side last August on a two-year deal.

One of those players Benitez is hopeful of signing is Everton midfielder James McCarthy, who is also a target for West Brom.

McCarthy had limited opportunities under Ronald Koeman this season, and is out of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier with Austria on Sunday due to injury.

A win for Ireland would all but end Austria’s hopes of qualification after a poor start to their campaign.

And manager Martin O’Neill is wary that they face a team in desperate need of three points http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/tran.mp3

David Moyes has been fined 30-thousand-pounds by the Football Association for controversial remarks he made to a reporter while he was Sunderland manager.

He told Vicki Sparks she could “get a slap” if she continued her line of questioning following a Premier League game with Burnley.

Moyes apologised but denied the FA charge – which has now been proven following a hearing.