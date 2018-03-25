Luke Gleasure, The Kerries West, Tralee

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Monday from 4:30pm to 7:30pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon in the Church of the Purification, Churchill. Burial afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.
Latest News
Kerry Boys and Girlas Team of the Week
With this weeks team of the week heres Padraig Hartnett
Kerry Ladies suffer heavy defeat at Donegal
The Kerry ladies suffered a big loss against Donegal in the Lidl Football league With reaction is manager Graham Shine
Kerry Camogie Team enjoy huge win
The Kerry camogie Team enjoyed a huge win over Tyrone Today here is manager Stephen Goggin
Sunday Afternoon Basketball Results
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 1 BOYS: TK Bobcats , Rathmore , Not Played; TK Bobcats 19, Rathmore 50, LEESTRAND ACADEMY BOYS DIV 1: Rathmore , St...
