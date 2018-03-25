Luke Gleasure, The Kerries West, Tralee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Monday from 4:30pm to 7:30pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon in the Church of the Purification, Churchill. Burial afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR