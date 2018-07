A lucky Lotto player in Kenmare is €48,000 better off after they matched five numbers and the bonus last night.

The ticket for the midweek draw was sold in SuperValu Railway Road, Kenmare.

The winning numbers were 2, 8, 25, 33, 39, and 42; the bonus number was 43.





The National Lottery is urging people who played Lotto in Kenmare to check their tickets.

No one won last night’s Lotto jackpot, so Saturday’s draw is heading for over €6 million.