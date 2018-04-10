Quite a few people wearing Kerry jerseys were spotted among the spectators at The Masters in Augusta. One of those was Tim Leahy. Tim’s originally from Listowel but now lives in New Jersey. He and his cousin John spoke to Jerry about the reaction they got to the Kerry jersey and how it came to their aid.
Post mortems due on bodies of American tourists killed on Gap of Dunloe
Post mortem examinations are due to take place on the bodies of two American tourists who died in an incident involving a pony and...
No pony-and-traps operating in the Gap of Dunloe today out of respect
A spokesperson for pony-and-trap operators in the Gap of Dunloe says they are not operating today out of respect to the two Americans killed...
Kerry Sinn Féin TD says he found Good Friday consensus more difficult to gain...
Kerry Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris, who participated in the Good Friday Agreement negotiations, said he found it more difficult to gain consensus in...
The Luck of the Kerry Jersey at Augusta – April 10th, 2018
Quite a few people wearing Kerry jerseys were spotted among the spectators at The Masters in Augusta. One of those was Tim Leahy. Tim’s...
Donal’s Message of Hope Endures 5 Years On – April 10th, 2018
Five years ago, 16-year-old Donal Walsh from Blennerville came to national prominence. The teenager, who had been diagnosed with terminal cancer, spent his last...
20 Years on From the Good Friday Agreement – April 10th, 2018
Sinn Féin TD for Kerry, Martin Ferris, recalled the negotiations that led to the historic agreement 20 years ago. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/20years.mp3