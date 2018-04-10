The Luck of the Kerry Jersey at Augusta – April 10th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Quite a few people wearing Kerry jerseys were spotted among the spectators at The Masters in Augusta. One of those was Tim Leahy. Tim’s originally from Listowel but now lives in New Jersey. He and his cousin John spoke to Jerry about the reaction they got to the Kerry jersey and how it came to their aid.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR