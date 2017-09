Actor Barry Keoghan will later this month compete for the Cashen Vale Boxing club in the Celtic Box Cup in Dungarvan, from 29 September to 1 October.

Keoghan will fight at the 60kg grade. Other Cashen Vale men in action will be Gavin O’Brien 75kg, Kevin Cronin 90kg and Kevin O’Regan 91kg.

All of them will be competing in the Senor B Category, for under five fights in the record book.