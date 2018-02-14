Do you love driving or hate it?

Deirdre had a panel discussion with Paul Haywood from Castlemaine, Michael ‘Fox’ O’Connor who is a bus driver and Radio Kerry’s Melanie O’Sullivan on do they enjoy driving or is it just a big NO.
Tralee court awards girl with delayed diagnosis compensation of €45,000
A girl whose dislocated elbow was not diagnosed until her third visit to University Hospital Kerry has been awarded €45,000 in compensation. Tralee Circuit Court...
Killarney Euromillions winner one number short of jackpot
Someone has won €334,000 on a Euromillions ticket bought in Killarney. The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Reeks Gateway Centra on the...
Tralee solicitor says money and political will needed to retain courthouse in town centre
A Tralee solicitor says money and political will are needed to retain the town's courthouse in the town centre. The Courts Service is due to...
Trocaire Appeal
Last year Kerry people donated €177,000 to developing third world countries via the Trocaire box. Deirdre had a chat with Fr Michael Moynihan who...
Valentine’s day
What does it mean to you? - Deirdre spoke to florist Leona Fitzmaurice from Every Occasion Florists in Tralee and marketing manager of Skellig...