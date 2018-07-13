Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh Returns To Kerry Ladies Line-Up

Kerry Ladies have named their team for the clash with Tipperary tomorrow in the TG4 All Ireland Senior Football Championship.

Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh returns to the starting 15 which is as follows:

1 Laura Fitzgerald Na Gaeil

2 Laoise Coughlan Rathmore

3 Sarah Murphy Rathmore

4 Eilis Lynch Castleisland Desmonds

5 Deirdre Kearney Na Gaeil

6 Aislinn Desmond Rathmore

7 Aisling O Connell Scartaglen

8 Lorraine Scanlon Castleisland Desmonds

9 Amanda Brosnan Dr Crokes

10 Sophie Lynch Listowel Emmets

11 Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh Corca Dhuibhne

12 Amy Foley Beaufort

13 Andrea Murphy Castleisland Desmonds

14 Eilish O Leary Kilcummin

15 Sarah Houlihan Beaufort





16 Sinead Warren Rathmore

17 Emma Dineen Glenflesk

18 Kate O Sullivan Dingle

19 Siobhan Burns Dr Crokes

20 Meabh Barry Na Gaeil

21 Caoimhe O Sullivan St Sylvesters

22 Clodagh O Connor Na Fianna

23 Siobhan Goodwin Castlegregory

24 Denise Dunlea Scartaglen

25 Deirdre Geaney Dingle

26 Brid Ryan Rathmore

27 Aoife O Callaghan Rathmore

28 Erica McGlynn Fossa

29 Jadyn Lucey Na Gaeil

30 Ayesha Roche Na Gaeil

The game tomorrow is on in McDonagh Park Nenagh at 1.