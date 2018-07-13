Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh Returns To Kerry Ladies Line-Up

Kerry Ladies have named their team for the clash with Tipperary tomorrow in the TG4 All Ireland Senior Football Championship.
Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh returns to the starting 15 which is as follows:
1 Laura Fitzgerald Na Gaeil
2 Laoise Coughlan Rathmore
3 Sarah Murphy Rathmore
4 Eilis Lynch Castleisland Desmonds
5 Deirdre Kearney Na Gaeil
6 Aislinn Desmond Rathmore
7 Aisling O Connell Scartaglen
8 Lorraine Scanlon Castleisland Desmonds
9 Amanda Brosnan Dr Crokes
10 Sophie Lynch Listowel Emmets
11 Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh Corca Dhuibhne
12 Amy Foley Beaufort
13 Andrea Murphy Castleisland Desmonds
14 Eilish O Leary Kilcummin
15 Sarah Houlihan Beaufort
16 Sinead Warren Rathmore
17 Emma Dineen Glenflesk
18 Kate O Sullivan Dingle
19 Siobhan Burns Dr Crokes
20 Meabh Barry Na Gaeil
21 Caoimhe O Sullivan St Sylvesters
22 Clodagh O Connor Na Fianna
23 Siobhan Goodwin Castlegregory
24 Denise Dunlea Scartaglen
25 Deirdre Geaney Dingle
26 Brid Ryan Rathmore
27 Aoife O Callaghan Rathmore
28 Erica McGlynn Fossa
29 Jadyn Lucey Na Gaeil
30 Ayesha Roche Na Gaeil
The game tomorrow is on in McDonagh Park Nenagh at 1.