Louis Collier, Ballyspillane, Killarney

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday from 4.30 to 6.30pm. Requiem mass in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney on Thursday at 10.30am. Burial Afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney
Trip to the Cottage – August 21st, 2017
Trip to the cottage with Mary Conroy http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/triptoo.mp3
Gardai question man in connection with murder of Tralee woman
A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Tralee woman Nicola Collins in Cork earlier this year. The 38-year-old mother of three...
Light to be restored to North Kerry estates following ‘series of errors’
Light is to be restored to a Ballyheigue estate left languishing in darkness since June. That's according to North Kerry Fianna Fáil Cllr John Lucid...
59th Rose of Tralee to be crowned tonight
The 59th Rose of Tralee will be crowned this evening. Excitement is building ahead of the second televised selection night at the Dome. It's a bittersweet...
Fifty Shades of Daithi – Deirdre Speaks to Rebecca Wall
Deirdre Walsh speaks to the Kerry Rose from 1998 Rebecca Wall. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Fifty_shades_of_Dathi1.mp3
Kerry Golf News & Results
Ross No competition this weekend due to the football games Ross GC Victory in the JB O'Shea Trophy Congratulations to the Ross GC team who won the...
Evening Sports Update
BADMINTON Chole and Sam Magee are through to the last-16 of the Mixed Doubles at the World Championships in Glasgow. The Donegal siblings beat...
Munster’s European Champions Cup Fixtures Revealed
Ulster will be the first Irish province into action in this season's European Champions Cup. They welcome Wasps to Kingspan Stadium for their opening...