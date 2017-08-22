Louis Collier, Ballyspillane, Killarney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday from 4.30 to 6.30pm. Requiem mass in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney on Thursday at 10.30am. Burial Afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR