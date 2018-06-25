Lots drawn for one role as Kerry’s first citizens for the year ahead elected

Kerry’s first citizens for the year ahead have officially taken up their roles.

They were elected at a series of meetings held in county buildings today, which saw names being drawn for the leas Cathaoirleach role of the South and West Kerry Municipal District, after a vote ended in a draw.

Labour’s Graham Spring was first to receive a chain of office today; he’s the new Mayor of Tralee, having taken over from Fianna Fáil’s Norma Foley, with Pat McCarthy the new Deputy Mayor of the Tralee MD.





Cllr Spring says getting an occupant for the IDA’s Advanced Manufacturing Facility in Tralee is one of his priorities.

Fianna Fáil’s John Lucid has been replaced by Fine Gael Cllr Aoife Thornton as the Cathaoirleach of the Listowel Municipal District, with her party colleague Mike Kennelly as leas Cathaoirleach.

Cllr Thornton says the condition of the Dale Road is one of the many things she’ll be concentrating on in the year ahead.

Fine Gael’s John Sheahan is to take over as Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District; Fianna Fáil’s Cllr Niall Kelleher, who was the outgoing Cathaoirleach takes over as leas Cathaoirleach.

Cllr Sheahan, who just today stepped down as county Cathaoirleach, says traffic and congestion in Killarney, and the Lewis Road junction are among his priorities for the year ahead.

Norma Moriarty is the new Cathaoirleach of the South and West Kerry Municipal District, taking over from Fine Gael’s Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald.

With two nominations for the position of leas Cathaoirleach – Independent Dan McCarthy and Fianna Fáil’s Michael O’Shea, a vote was needed which ended in draw, so procedurally lots had to be drawn, and that resulted in Dan McCarthy being selected.

Cllr Norma Moriarty says more social housing and extending the tourist shoulder season are priorities of hers, along with the South Kerry Greenway.

Fianna Fáil’s Norma Foley is the new first citizen of County Kerry, only the fourth woman to hold the position, one which was also held by her late father, Denis Foley.

She takes over the Cathaoirleach role from John Sheahan, and is leas Cathaoirleach of the county.

Cllr Foley, who was Mayor of Tralee for the past year, says she wants to support all initiatives that best promote the economic development of the county.