Lost Two Chiwawa dogs in Tralee.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Two tiny Chiwawa dogs – one a 3 year old male & the other a 7 year old female are missing from Forge Park, Oakpark, Tralee since yesterday afternoon. Both are micro-chipped.  Any information phone 083 0324399. Reward offered.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR