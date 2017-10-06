Lost Two Chiwawa dogs in Tralee.

Two tiny Chiwawa dogs – one a 3 year old male & the other a 7 year old female are missing from Forge Park, Oakpark, Tralee since yesterday afternoon. Both are micro-chipped. Any information phone 083 0324399. Reward offered.
15% annual drop in Kerry’s Live Register
There's been a 15% drop in the number of people on the Live Register in Kerry in the past year. There are now just over...
CCTV cameras installed by KCC at illegal dumping blackspot
CCTV cameras have been installed at an illegal dumping blackspot in east Kerry. Cllr Brendan Cronin raised the matter at the Killarney Municipal District and...
Irish Navy to escort rescue turtle from Kerry to Spain
A rescued sea-turtle, who's spent the past five months convalescing at Dingle Oceanworld, will return to her native waters today with the assistance of...
In Business – October 5th, 2017
Agritime – October 5th, 2017
Aisling O'Brien travels to Gneeveguilla to the lands of Diarmuid Cremin for the Teagasc Kerry Agribusiness farm walk. Among the topics up for discussion:...
Diesel Drivers and the Budget: The Green Party’s View – October 5th, 2017
The Green Party believes the cost of diesel and petrol should be equalised in next week’s budget. However, the Irish Petrol Retailers’ Association does...