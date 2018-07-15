Losing Start For Kerry In Super 8s

Kerry put in a poor display as Galway dominated the Munster champions, winning by 1-13 to 1-10 as both sides finished with 14 men.

Kevin McCarthy opened the scoring with a point for Kerry after 2 minutes. The next score, a Galway point, arrived ten minutes later as the game opened slowly, with neither side dominant in a sluggish affair. Almost immediately, David Clifford pointed Kerry back in front but Galway responded straight away and it was 2 points all after quarter of an hour.

After Galway went in front by a point there was another period without a score, with wides the order of the day as the first half continued in a poor vein. In that time Galway lost Paul Conroy to injury, contributing to 8 added on minutes at the end of the half. 4 minutes before half-time David Clifford had Kerry level at 3 points apiece. A Shane Murphy placed ball had Kerry ahead in added on time. After Galway equalised Paul Geaney edged Kerry in front once more. However, Galway drew level again as the rain continued to fall at Croke Park. It was now 5 points all and Galway then went ahead by 1, closing out the first half scoring.

Paul Geaney had Kerry level within a minute of the second period but again Galway nudged in front. 6 minutes passed before the Kingdom restored parity again through a point from Stephen O’Brien. Even though Galway went back ahead they missed scorable chances either side of that point, allowing David Clifford to equalise on 50 minutes at 8 points each. Seven minutes later Galway were 2 to the good, with Kerry’s cause dealt a further blow with a red card for Killian Young. A David Clifford point 9 minutes from time halved the deficit to 10 points to 9. However, Galway continued to control proceedings and pushed three in front at the 67 minute mark. The gap was 4 on 70 minutes at 13 points to 9. Galway’s Patrick Sweeney goaled in the 74th minute, shortly after having Eoghan Kerin red carded. David Clifford scored a late consolation goal, netting in the 77th minute as the Kingdom lost by 3 points.





Match attendance was 30,740. Kerry go to Monaghan next weekend, with Galway at Kildare.