Loreto Sister named recipient of Hugh O’Flaherty International Humanitarian Award

A Loreto Sister in South Sudan has been named as this year’s recipient of the Hugh O’Flaherty International Humanitarian Award.

Sr Orla Treacy lived in Tralee as a young child before her family moved to Bray in Co Wicklow and was professed as a nun in 2005.

Sr Orla is now the Principal of Loreto Secondary School in Rumbek in Lakes State, in South Sudan where they have over 500 boys and girls.

Sr Orla will be presented with the award by Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District Niall Kelleher at a ceremony in the Killarney Avenue Hotel on the evening of November 4th.

Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty helped save over 6,500 people from the Nazis in Rome during World War II.