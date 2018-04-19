Since 2010, John in Tarbert has been keeping records of rainfall via weather gauges. He and other people in the area who have been keeping records have some very depressing statistics about rainfall in recent times.
Council CEO says Brussels trip will put Kerry in the spotlight
Kerry County Council needs to put its best foot forward, according to its Chief Executive. Nine Kerry county councillors and three senior council officials...
Call for immediate work to raise Bog Road between Ardfert and Ballyheigue
There's a call for immediate work to raise the Bog Road between Ardfert and Ballyheigue. It's been closed this week due to flooding, following extensive...
Kerry County Council expected to build 140 social housing units this year
Kerry County Council is expected to build 140 social housing units this year. The target was given by Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy, who will...
Time to Raise the Bog Road – April 19th, 2018
Fianna Fáil councillor, John Lucid, spoke to Jerry about the Bog Road between Ardfert and Ballyheigue. It’s been closed this week due to flooding. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/bog.mp3
It Looks Like the Spuds Will be Late This Year – April 19th, 2018
Since 2010, John in Tarbert has been keeping records of rainfall via weather gauges. He and other people in the area who have been...
Prince – The Definitive
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/def17.mp3