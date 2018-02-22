Long-awaited respite house in North Kerry to open in coming weeks

A long-awaited respite house in North Kerry is due to open on a full-time basis in the coming weeks.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare gave the confirmation following what it described as sustained work and engagement.

Kerry’s five TDs have welcomed the announcement.

The house in Kilmorna was bought by Kerry Parents and Friends with funding of €300,000 provided by Cork Kerry Community Healthcare.

It has lain idle for around two years despite huge demand for respite for families of adults with intellectual disabilities.

Last year, the HSE announced the opening of the facility on a part-time basis but this never happened as the house needed to be refurbished to meet HIQA standards and works took longer than expected.

There are around just 14 respite beds in Kerry for adults with intellectual disabilities.

Funding is now available to open the house on a full-time basis; HIQA visited the site earlier this week as part of the registration process.

It is hoped respite will be offered at the house before the end of March and be fully operational by the end of April but this depends on the HIQA registration process and staff recruitment.