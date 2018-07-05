Mike Kelly from London has Kerry roots and he joined Mary in studio today and spoke to us about working with Matt Damon and playing 20 characters in his new show.
Kerry mother reveals cancer has spread
Terminally ill mother of five Emma Mhic Mhathúna has revealed that her cancer has spread to her brain. The Ballydavid resident was originally diagnosed with...
Potential appeal on Kerry judge’s retirement needs to happen quickly
Any appeal against a decision not to allow an extension of time on the bench for Kerry District Court Judge James O'Connor would have...
Kerry farmer says drought is worst he has ever seen
A Kerry vegetable farmer says the current drought is the worst he has ever seen. Paudie Hanafin grows broccoli, sprouts, swedes and cauliflower on his...
The London Actor with Kerry Roots
Nutritional Advice
Anne Darcy joins us for nutritional advice and talks about food allergies and intolerances.
Samaritans Information Evening
There is an upcoming Samaritans information event of anxiety in young people, sex abuse and the topic of transgender. Mary O'Sullivan, Director of the...