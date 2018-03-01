Locals angry and upset after Ballyheigue gorse fire goes out of control

Locals in Ballyheigue have been left angry and upset following a very large gorse fire yesterday, which got out of control.

Around 3 o’clock yesterday fires were lit at two locations on the commonage at Ballylongane; dry ground conditions and strong easterly winds caused the fire to get out of control.

The fire came close to a number of houses in the area and ESB poles were scorched.

It took three units of the fire brigade until 11pm to bring the blaze under control.

Yesterday was the final day for legal burning of gorse.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service says the ban on burning and also the cutting of hedges is now in place until August 31st.

Local Fianna Fail Cllr John Lucid said the fire was seen as far away as Ardfert and Abbeydorney: