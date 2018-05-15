Local Tuesday GAA Results & Fixtures

The Rose Hotel U/14 County League

Div 1

Austin Stacks 13-12 Abbeydorney 1-2

Div 4 Scartaglin 6-8 Miltown/Listry 2-5

The Rose Hotel U/16 County League

Div 1

Castleisland Desmonds 4-14 Cromane 7-5

FIXTURES

Minor Football League Division 7

Tue, 15 May,

Tue, 15 May, Venue: Caherslee (Tralee), (Semi Final), Dromid/Waterville V Ballydonoghue 19:00, Ref: George O Donnell

U-16 Co Hurling League Div 1

Tue, 15 May, Venue: Causeway, (FINAL), Ballyheigue V Ballyduff 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fixtures for Tuesday 15th May

The Rose Hotel U16 Division 2 County League

Na Gaeil V Miltown Listry 7pm Na Gaeil pitch

The Rose Hotel U16 County League

U12 Co League Rd 2

Div 1

ISG v Cromane Tuesday 15th @7 pitch tbc

Rathmore v Beaufort Tues 15th @ 7

Miltown/Listry v Austin Stacks Tues 15th @7

Southern Gaels v Ballymac Tues 15th in Colaiste na Sceilge

Div 2

Abbeydorney v Castleisland Desmonds Tues @7

Glenflesk v Dr Crokes Tues @7 Barraduff

Kerins O Rahillys v Laune Rangers Tues 7pm Ballyrickard

Div 3

Na Gaeil v Fossa Tues @ 7

Beale v Kilcummin Tues @7

Scartaglin v L Emmets Tues @7

Div 4

J Mitchel’s v Moyvane tbc

A Stack B v C Dhuibhne Tues @7pm

S Gaels B v Legion Tues @7pm Colaiste na Sceilge (ref to be confirmed)

Div 6

Ballymac B v ISG B Tues @ 7

Currow v Spa Tues @ 8pm in SPA

Today the Tralee area Cumann na mBunscoil Hurling and Camogie blitz will take place.

Moyderwell, Tralee CBS, Holy Family, Blenerville and Caherlehaan all take part in the 0

