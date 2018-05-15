Local Tuesday GAA Results & Fixtures

The Rose Hotel U/14 County League
Div 1
Austin Stacks 13-12 Abbeydorney 1-2
Div 4 Scartaglin 6-8 Miltown/Listry 2-5
The Rose Hotel U/16 County League
Div 1
Castleisland Desmonds 4-14 Cromane 7-5
FIXTURES
Minor Football League Division 7
Tue, 15 May,
Tue, 15 May, Venue: Caherslee (Tralee), (Semi Final), Dromid/Waterville V Ballydonoghue 19:00, Ref: George O Donnell
U-16 Co Hurling League Div 1
Tue, 15 May, Venue: Causeway, (FINAL), Ballyheigue V Ballyduff 19:00, Ref: TBC
Fixtures for Tuesday 15th May
The Rose Hotel U16 Division 2 County League
Na Gaeil V Miltown Listry 7pm Na Gaeil pitch
The Rose Hotel U16 County League
U12 Co League Rd 2
Div 1
ISG v Cromane Tuesday 15th @7 pitch tbc
Rathmore v Beaufort Tues 15th @ 7
Miltown/Listry v Austin Stacks Tues 15th @7
Southern Gaels v Ballymac Tues 15th in Colaiste na Sceilge
Div 2
Abbeydorney v Castleisland Desmonds Tues @7
Glenflesk v Dr Crokes Tues @7 Barraduff
Kerins O Rahillys v Laune Rangers Tues 7pm Ballyrickard
Div 3
Na Gaeil v Fossa Tues @ 7
Beale v Kilcummin Tues @7
Scartaglin v L Emmets Tues @7
Div 4
J Mitchel’s v Moyvane tbc
A Stack B v C Dhuibhne Tues @7pm
S Gaels B v Legion Tues @7pm Colaiste na Sceilge (ref to be confirmed)
Div 6
Ballymac B v ISG B Tues @ 7
Currow v Spa Tues @ 8pm in SPA
Today the Tralee area Cumann na mBunscoil Hurling and Camogie blitz will take place.
