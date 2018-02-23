Local Schools Introduce PE as Leaving Cert subject

Two local schools have been chosen to introduce PE as a Leaving Cert subject.

Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra Rathmore and Coláiste Íde agus Iosaef Abbeyfeale, are among 80 schools in Ireland who will have physical education as a Leaving Cert subject.

Students will begin studying PE this September, with the first exams taking place in 2020.

The subject will be assessed in three strands, a physical activity project worth 20% of the final marks, a performance assessment worth 30%, and finally a written exam worth 50%.