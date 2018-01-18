Local Property Tax and the ‘Squeezed Middle’ – January 18th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has announced a review of the local property tax; at the moment the tax is calculated on 2013 market values, but property prices have increased substantially since then. Jerry O’Sullivan speaks to to Marie, who’s unhappy about the Local Property Tax and feels she’s part of the ‘squeezed middle’.

