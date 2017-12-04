Local Link Kerry says plans for extended bus services welcome but much more needed

The Manager of Local Link Kerry says plans for an extended bus service are welcome but much more is needed.

Carmel Walsh was speaking about the year-long pilot scheme, which would see the addition of later departure times on 38 existing routes in 15 counties, including 15 in Kerry.

These includes Bonane to Kenmare, Kilflynn/Abbeydorney, and the Ballyferriter area.

Ms Walsh says the extended services would work brilliantly in Kerry in the summertime, as they’d benefit tourists as well as locals.

Chairman of the Kerry Vintners’ Federation, Ger Counihan is also welcoming the proposals, but says a much bigger effort is needed by government to solve rural isolation.