Local GAA Results Wrap

The following matches were down for decision at 1.30 in the Cahirsiveen Credit Union sponsored South Kerry Senior Football League today

Group A Skellig Rangers 1 12 Sneem /Derrynane 0 09

Group B Waterville 2 08 Renard 0 07

St Mary’s 3 09 St Michaels /Filemore 0 09

There were two games at 12.30 in the Tralee Town Board Senior Football League.

Austin Stacks 0 – 19 John Mitchels 1 – 10,

Na Gaeil 0 – 6, Kerins O’Rahillys 3 – 09

In the Minor League at 3 Austin Stacks 5 – 09, Ballymacelligott 2 – 07.

At the Mid Kerry U21 Football Championship semi final at 1.30 today Beaufort booked their place in the final, 2 – 10 to Keel/Listry 10 points.

