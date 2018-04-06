Local GAA results

Keanes SuperValu Minor Football League Div 1, Round 3

Venue: Cordal, Austin Stacks 1-11 Cordal-Scartaglin 2-7

U16 East Kerry League sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney.

Rathmore 0-0 Dr Crokes 2-4

Lee Strand U16 County Hurling League Division 1

Abbeydorney 1 – 16 Crotta O’Neill’s 0 – 8

Ballyduff 3 – 5 Kenmare / Kilgarvan 0 – 3

In Kerry Ladies Football

U16 County League Div 1: Corca Dhuibhne 4-19, Listowel Emmetts 4-3

U16 County League Div 2: Milltown-Listry 2-9, Austin Stacks 4-2;

There’s a change of venue to one of this weekend’s Junior Club Championship games.

The clash between Castlegregory and Scartaglin will now go ahead at 6.30 tomorrow evening at the Lewis Road Pitch in Killarney.

Suits select Town Board Under 14 Fixtures

John Mitchels V Ardfert on Friday 6/4 @ 7.00 pm

Austin Stacks V Kerins O’Rahillys on Tuesday 10th @ 6.30 pm