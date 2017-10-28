Local GAA Fixtures/Results

Firies or Dromid will tody be crowned The Castleisland Mart Junior Premier Club Champions.

The sides face off at 4pm in The J P O Sullivan Park with the game Live on Radio Kerry.

The Senior Football League Div 3 Relegation Play-off sees Gneeveguilla take on St Senan’s at 4pm in Castleisland

The Cahill Cup Final has Currow playing Renard at 2pm in Beaufort.

The McElligott Cup final sees John Mitchel’s at home to Beaufort at 4.30

The Senior Hurling League Div 1 Final has Ballyduff against Kilmoyley at 4pm in Abbeydorney

In The Co U21 Hurling Championship Round 1- Lixnaw welcome Causeway at 4pm