Local GAA Fixtures/Results

Credit Union Senior Football League Div 1
Sun, 11 Mar,
(Round: Round 1), Templenoe 2-11 Kerins O’Rahilly’s 1-16
(Round: Round 1), Spa Killarney 2-21 Rathmore 3-11
(Round: Round 1), Beaufort V John Mitchel’s 14:00, Ref: Eamonn Moran
(Round: Round 1), An Ghaeltacht 2-14 St Mary’s 1-15
(Round: Round 1), Glenbeigh-Glencar 0-09 Dr Crokes 0-09
Credit Union Senior Football League Div 2
Sun, 11 Mar,
(Round: Round 1), Ballymacelligott 0-12 Kenmare 2-07
(Round: Round 1), Castleisland Desmonds 0-13 Glenflesk 1-08
(Round: Round 1), Listowel Emmets 1-09 Ardfert 1-17
(Round: Round 1), Milltown/Castlemaine 0-13 Currow 1-08
(Round: Round 1), Na Gaeil V Dromid Pearses 14:00, Ref: Peter Lyons
(Round: Round 1), Kilcummin V Austin Stacks 14:00, Ref: Seamus Mulvihill
Credit Union Senior Football League Div 3
Sun, 11 Mar,
(Round: Round 1), Brosna V Lispole 13:00, Ref: Maurice Murphy
(Round: Round 1), Listry 1-10 St Patrick’s 1-12
(Round: Round 1), Dr Crokes V St Senan’s 14:00, Ref: James Brosnan
(Round: Round 1), Waterville Frank Caseys 1-07 Finuge 0-05
(Round: Round 1), Laune Rangers 0-10 Annascaul 0-10
(Round: Round 1), Keel 3-13 Ballydonoghue 1-11
Credit Union Senior Football League Div 4
Sun, 11 Mar,
(Round: Round 1), Reenard 0-11 Cromane 0-11
(Round: Round 1), St Michael’s-Foilmore 2-09 Firies 0-08
(Round: Round 1), Ballylongford 1-07 Beale 3-13
(Round: Round 1), Fossa V Cordal 14:00, Ref: Michael Hennessy
(Round: Round 1), Tarbert 1-06 Skelligs 0-08
(Round: Round 1), Gneeveguilla V Castlegregory GAA Club 14:00, Ref: John Ross
Credit Union Senior Football League Div 5 Gr A
Sun, 11 Mar,
(Round: Round 1), Asdee 1-11 Knocknagoshel 0-13
(Round: Round 1), Churchill V Valentia 14:00, Ref: Tim Falvey
(Round: Round 1), Austin Stacks 0-17 Kilgarvan 1-08
(Round: Round 1), Scartaglin V Kerins O’Rahilly’s 14:00, Ref: Mike Brosnan
Credit Union Senior Football League Div 5 Gr B
Sun, 11 Mar,
(Round: Round 1), Tuosist 1-19 Rathmore B 1-09
(Round: Round 1), Duagh 0-17 Ballyduff 1-10
(Round: Round 1), Moyvane 2-12 Dingle 1-11
All Ireland 40×20 master A singles semi final Dominick lynch glenbeigh beat vinny Moran mayo 21-10 21-12 in the junior A singles semi final. Jack o’Shea Glenbeigh beat Denis Creaton Roscommonn 21-5 21-15.