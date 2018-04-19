Local GAA Fixtures And Results

Last night’s results from the U16 East Kerry League Round 3 sponsored by MD O Sheas Killarney.
Firies 3-06 Dr Crokes 2-11
North Kerry Bord na nOg Under 16 Football
Division One Semi-final
Duagh/Knocknagoshel/Brosna 5.16 St Senans 4.05
In the Lee Strand U-14 County Football League
Division 3
Ballyduff 2.18 Rathmore 1.05
Division 8
St. Michael’s Foilmore 5.13 Beale 1.11
St. Pats Blennerville 1.06 Asdee Ballylongford 0.07
Kilgarvan Tousist v Dromid Waterville was postponed due to unplayable pitch.
Division 9
Dr. Crokes B 5.15 Legion B 4.04
In the Billy Kissane Meats North Kerry Ladies Football Under 12
Division 3
John Mitchels 5-07 Duagh 2-02
Division 4
Austin Stacks Rockets 11-03 Abbeydorney B 7-03
In the Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Intermediate League Group 1/ Round 4
Abbeydorney 3.11 Crotta 4.14
Upcoming Fixtures Thursday 19th April
Lee Strand U-14 County Football League
Division 9
Laune Rangers B v Milltown Castlemaine B at 7pm
Lee Strand Co. Under 16 hurling semi-final
Kilmoyley v Lixnaw at Kilmoyley at 6.45pm
Billy Kissane Meats North Kerry Ladies Football Under 12
Division 3
Moyvane v Beale at 7-00pm