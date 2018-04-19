Local GAA Fixtures And Results

Last night’s results from the U16 East Kerry League Round 3 sponsored by MD O Sheas Killarney.

Firies 3-06 Dr Crokes 2-11

North Kerry Bord na nOg Under 16 Football

Division One Semi-final

Duagh/Knocknagoshel/Brosna 5.16 St Senans 4.05

In the Lee Strand U-14 County Football League

Division 3
Ballyduff 2.18 Rathmore 1.05

Division 8
St. Michael’s Foilmore 5.13 Beale 1.11
St. Pats Blennerville 1.06 Asdee Ballylongford 0.07
Kilgarvan Tousist v Dromid Waterville was postponed due to unplayable pitch.

Division 9
Dr. Crokes B 5.15 Legion B 4.04

In the Billy Kissane Meats North Kerry Ladies Football Under 12

Division 3
John Mitchels 5-07 Duagh 2-02

Division 4
Austin Stacks Rockets 11-03 Abbeydorney B 7-03

In the Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Intermediate League Group 1/ Round 4

Abbeydorney 3.11 Crotta 4.14

Upcoming Fixtures Thursday 19th April

Lee Strand U-14 County Football League

Division 9
Laune Rangers B v Milltown Castlemaine B at 7pm

Lee Strand Co. Under 16 hurling semi-final

Kilmoyley v Lixnaw at Kilmoyley at 6.45pm

Billy Kissane Meats North Kerry Ladies Football Under 12

Division 3
Moyvane v Beale at 7-00pm

