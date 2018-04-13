Local GAA Fixtures & Results

THRUSDAY RESULTS
U16 East Kerry League Round 2 sponsored by MD O Sheas Killarney.
Gneeveguilla 2-06 Glenflesk 1-07
Lee Strand Under 16 County Hurling League Round 5
Division 1 – Ballyheigue 4 – 31 Abbeydorney 0 – 7
Ballyduff 3 – 12 Crotta 0 – 6
Division 2 – Lixnaw 4 – 14 Tralee Parnell’s 4 – 11
St. Brendan’s 2 – 10 Kilmoyley 2 – 8
Kerry Ladies Football
U16 County League Div 1 : Listowel Emmetts 1-5, Castleisland Desmonds 2-11 ;
Billy Kissane Meats Under 12 Division 1
Abbeydorney 6-05 v Castleisland Desmonds 5-09
North Kerry Football Board
Division 4A Rd 3
Brosna B 4.11 v Listowel Emmets C 1.6
Division 4B Rd 3
Knockanure 5.08 v Ballyduff B 5.06
Clounmacon 3.10 v Balldyonoghue C 2.09
Castleisland Mart Co Intermediate Football Championship Group 2
Sat, 14 Apr,
(Round: 3), Dromid Pearses V John Mitchel’s 18:30, Ref: Gerard Murphy
(Round: 3), St Mary’s V Ardfert 18:30, Ref: Padraig O Sullivan
Castleisland Mart Co Junior Football Championship Group 2
Sat, 14 Apr,
(Round: 3), Cromane V Cordal 18:30, Ref: Tom Griffin
(Round: 3), Lispole V Kilgarvan 18:30, Ref: Eddie Barrett
Castleisland Mart Co Junior Football Championship Group 3
Sat, 14 Apr,
(Round: 3), Beale V Duagh 18:30, Ref: Michael Hennessy
(Round: 3), Tuosist V Ballylongford 18:30, Ref: Jimmy O Shea
Castleisland Mart Co Junior Football Championship Group 4
Sat, 14 Apr,
(Round: 3), Moyvane V Ballyduff 18:30, Ref: James O Connor
(Round: 3), Reenard V Valentia 18:30, Ref: Maurice Murphy
Castleisland Mart Co. Junior Football Championship Group 1
Sat, 14 Apr,
(Round: 3), Scartaglin V Sneem/Derrynane 18:30, Ref: John Ross
(Round: 3), Castlegregory GAA Club V Tarbert 18:30, Ref: Tom Moriarty
Castleisland Mart Co Junior Premier Football Championship Group 1
Sat, 14 Apr,
(Round: 3), Firies V St Senan’s 18:30, Ref: Brendan Brosnan
(Round: 3), Beaufort V Annascaul 18:30, Ref: Patrick Sheehy
Castleisland Mart Co Junior Premier Football Championship Group 4
Sat, 14 Apr,
(Round: 3), Listowel Emmets V Finuge 18:30, Ref: Donal Casey
(Round: 3), Na Gaeil V Ballymacelligott 18:30, Ref: Cathal Ó Dúbhda
Keanes SuperValu Minor Football League Div 1
Fri, 13 Apr,
(Round: Round 5), Austin Stacks V Kilgarvan/Tuosist 18:15, Ref: Dan Hayes
(Round: Round 5), Laune Rangers V Killarney Legion 18:30, Ref: Michael Moriarty
(Round: Round 5), Cordal-Scartaglin V Dr Crokes 19:00, Ref: Christy Crowley
Keanes SuperValu Minor Football League Div 2
Fri, 13 Apr,
(Round: Round 5), Kenmare V Milltown/Castlemaine 18:30, Ref: Mike Brosnan
(Round: Round 5), Dingle V Na Gaeil 18:30, Ref: Tom Griffin
(Round: Round 5), Firies V Rathmore 18:30, Ref: Brendan Griffin
Keanes SuperValu Minor Football League Div 3A
Fri, 13 Apr,
(Round: Round 5), Castleisland Desmonds V Kerins O’Rahilly’s 18:30, Ref: Patrick Shanahan
(Round: Round 5), Listowel Emmets V Churchill 18:30, Ref: John Ross
(Round: Round 5), An Ghaeltacht V John Mitchel’s 18:30, Ref: Tim Brosnan
Keanes SuperValu Minor Football League Div 3B
Fri, 13 Apr,
(Round: Round 5), Fossa V Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane 18:30, Ref: Donal Donnelly
(Round: Round 5), Ballymacelligott V Ardfert 18:30, Ref: John O Neill
(Round: Round 5), Glenflesk V Gneeveguilla 18:30, Ref: Mike Hickey
Keanes SuperValu Minor Football League Div 4
Fri, 13 Apr,
(Round: Round 5), Spa Killarney V St Patrick’s Blennerville 18:30, Ref: John Courtney
(Round: Round 5), Annascaul/Lispole V Beaufort 18:30, Ref: Tom Corbett
(Round: Round 5), Beale V Kilcummin 19:00, Ref: Denny F O Sullivan
Keanes SuperValu Minor Football League Div 5
Fri, 13 Apr,
(Round: Round 5), Keel/Listry V Knock/Brosna/Duagh 18:30, Ref: Mike Walsh
(Round: Round 5), Renard – St. Mary’s V Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe 19:00, Ref: Peter Lyons
Keanes SuperValu Minor Football League Div 6A
Fri, 13 Apr,
(Round: Round 5), St Michael’s-Foilmore V Dromid/Waterville 18:30, Ref: Gerard Murphy
Keanes SuperValu Minor Football League Div 6B
Fri, 13 Apr,
(Round: Round 3), Ballyduff V Castlegregory GAA Club 19:00, Ref: Gordon Kerins ( Snr )
North Kerry Intermediate Hurling League Round 2 Fixtures
All games have a 6.45 pm start
Round 2 Friday, 13 April @ 6.45 p.m.
Group 1 Crotta v Lixnaw
Abbeydorney v bye
Group 2 Austin Stacks v Causeway
ST Brendans v Ballyheigue