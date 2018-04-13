Local GAA Fixtures & Results

THRUSDAY RESULTS

U16 East Kerry League Round 2  sponsored by MD O Sheas Killarney.

Gneeveguilla 2-06   Glenflesk  1-07

Lee Strand Under 16 County Hurling League Round 5

Division 1   –   Ballyheigue 4 – 31  Abbeydorney 0 – 7

Ballyduff   3 – 12  Crotta 0 – 6

Division 2   –  Lixnaw 4 – 14 Tralee Parnell’s 4 – 11

St. Brendan’s 2 – 10 Kilmoyley 2 – 8

Kerry Ladies Football

U16 County League Div 1 : Listowel Emmetts 1-5, Castleisland Desmonds 2-11 ;

Billy Kissane Meats Under 12 Division 1

Abbeydorney 6-05  v Castleisland Desmonds 5-09

 

North Kerry Football Board

Division 4A Rd 3

Brosna B 4.11 v Listowel Emmets C 1.6

Division 4B Rd 3

Knockanure 5.08 v Ballyduff B 5.06

Clounmacon 3.10 v Balldyonoghue C 2.09

 

Castleisland Mart Co Intermediate Football Championship Group 2

Sat, 14 Apr,

(Round: 3), Dromid Pearses V John Mitchel’s 18:30,  Ref: Gerard Murphy

(Round: 3), St Mary’s V Ardfert 18:30,  Ref: Padraig O Sullivan

 

Castleisland Mart Co Junior Football Championship Group 2

Sat, 14 Apr,

(Round: 3), Cromane V Cordal 18:30,  Ref: Tom Griffin

(Round: 3), Lispole V Kilgarvan 18:30,  Ref: Eddie Barrett

 

Castleisland Mart Co Junior Football Championship Group 3

Sat, 14 Apr,

(Round: 3), Beale V Duagh 18:30,  Ref: Michael Hennessy

(Round: 3), Tuosist V Ballylongford 18:30,  Ref: Jimmy O Shea

 

Castleisland Mart Co Junior Football Championship Group 4

Sat, 14 Apr,

(Round: 3), Moyvane V Ballyduff 18:30,  Ref: James O Connor

(Round: 3), Reenard V Valentia 18:30,  Ref: Maurice Murphy

 

Castleisland Mart Co. Junior Football Championship  Group 1

Sat, 14 Apr,

(Round: 3), Scartaglin V Sneem/Derrynane 18:30,  Ref: John Ross

(Round: 3), Castlegregory GAA Club V Tarbert 18:30,  Ref: Tom Moriarty

 

Castleisland Mart Co Junior Premier Football Championship Group 1

Sat, 14 Apr,

(Round: 3), Firies V St Senan’s 18:30,  Ref: Brendan Brosnan

(Round: 3), Beaufort V Annascaul 18:30,  Ref: Patrick Sheehy

 

Castleisland Mart Co Junior Premier Football Championship Group 4

Sat, 14 Apr,

(Round: 3), Listowel Emmets V Finuge 18:30,  Ref: Donal Casey

(Round: 3), Na Gaeil V Ballymacelligott 18:30,  Ref: Cathal Ó Dúbhda

 

Keanes SuperValu Minor Football League Div 1

Fri, 13 Apr,

(Round: Round 5), Austin Stacks V Kilgarvan/Tuosist 18:15,  Ref: Dan Hayes

(Round: Round 5), Laune Rangers V Killarney Legion 18:30,  Ref: Michael Moriarty

(Round: Round 5), Cordal-Scartaglin V Dr Crokes 19:00,  Ref: Christy Crowley

 

Keanes SuperValu Minor Football League Div 2

Fri, 13 Apr,

(Round: Round 5), Kenmare V Milltown/Castlemaine 18:30,  Ref: Mike Brosnan

(Round: Round 5), Dingle V Na Gaeil 18:30,  Ref: Tom Griffin

(Round: Round 5), Firies V Rathmore 18:30,  Ref: Brendan Griffin

 

Keanes SuperValu Minor Football League Div 3A

Fri, 13 Apr,

(Round: Round 5), Castleisland Desmonds V Kerins O’Rahilly’s 18:30,  Ref: Patrick Shanahan

(Round: Round 5), Listowel Emmets V Churchill 18:30,  Ref: John Ross

(Round: Round 5), An Ghaeltacht V John Mitchel’s 18:30,  Ref: Tim Brosnan

 

Keanes SuperValu Minor Football League Div 3B

Fri, 13 Apr,

(Round: Round 5), Fossa V Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane 18:30,  Ref: Donal Donnelly

(Round: Round 5), Ballymacelligott V Ardfert 18:30,  Ref: John O Neill

(Round: Round 5), Glenflesk V Gneeveguilla 18:30,  Ref: Mike Hickey

 

Keanes SuperValu Minor Football League Div 4

Fri, 13 Apr,

(Round: Round 5), Spa Killarney V St Patrick’s Blennerville 18:30,  Ref: John Courtney

(Round: Round 5), Annascaul/Lispole V Beaufort 18:30,  Ref: Tom Corbett

(Round: Round 5), Beale V Kilcummin 19:00,  Ref: Denny F O Sullivan

 

Keanes SuperValu Minor Football League Div 5

Fri, 13 Apr,

(Round: Round 5), Keel/Listry V Knock/Brosna/Duagh 18:30,  Ref: Mike Walsh

(Round: Round 5), Renard – St. Mary’s V Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe 19:00,  Ref: Peter Lyons

 

Keanes SuperValu Minor Football League Div 6A

Fri, 13 Apr,

(Round: Round 5), St Michael’s-Foilmore V Dromid/Waterville 18:30,  Ref: Gerard Murphy

 

Keanes SuperValu Minor Football League Div 6B

Fri, 13 Apr,

(Round: Round 3), Ballyduff V Castlegregory GAA Club 19:00,  Ref: Gordon Kerins ( Snr )

North Kerry Intermediate Hurling League Round 2 Fixtures

All games have a 6.45 pm start

Round 2                           Friday, 13 April @ 6.45 p.m.

Group 1                Crotta   v   Lixnaw

Abbeydorney  v  bye

Group 2                Austin Stacks  v  Causeway

ST Brendans  v  Ballyheigue

