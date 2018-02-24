Local GAA fixtures & Results

The Lee Strand West Kerry League semi final between Castlegregory and Lispole due to be played today, Saturday 24th has been postponed
East Kerry senior League sponsored by Frank Doran Safeguard Security:
Division1B
Killarney Legion VS Gneeveguilla; 4pm
Division 1A
Firies 0-10 Listry 0-13
Glenflesk 4-14 Currow 0-10
Cordal 1-09 Scartaglen 1-05
North Kerry Senior Leagues
sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Listowel
Division 1A Round 1 Back Game
Ballyduff 1.07 v Tarbert 1.08
Munster Colleges U18 and a half ”B” Football:
ver Sceine Kenmare VS CBS Mitchelstown at 12.30 in Naomh Aban.
Keanes SuperValu Minor Football League Div 4
Spa Killarney V Beaufort 16:00, Ref: John Dineen
Corn Ui Mhuiri:
PS Chorcha Dhuibhne V Tralee CBS, Fitzgerald stadium KO 13:00
Corn Dhonncha Ui Nuainain (18.5 B F) Final
Iver Sceine Kenmare 3-14 V CBS Mitchelstown 1-10