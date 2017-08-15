Local determined to replace destroyed Knocknagoshel statue

Locals in Knocknagoshel say they are determined to replace a monument which has been destroyed.

Last Thursday night, the granite headstone with the five names of Free State soldiers who were killed by a landmine was smashed.

The atrocity led, a day later, to the massacre at Ballyseedy.

The monument unveiled in November 2013 was previously vandalised in 2014.

The damage has been condemned by Kerry Sinn Fein TD Martin Ferris who said every side has a tight to commemorate their dead and he urged anyone with information on the incident to contact Gardai.

Ben Brosnan from Knocknagoshel, who was involved in erecting the monument, says it took great effort to destroy it: