Local climbers who spent the night on Carrauntoohil winched to safety this morning

A man and a woman spent last night on Carrauntoohil, after getting into difficulties while climbing yesterday evening.

The alarm was raised just after 11pm when the climbers, who’re believed to be local and in their 50s, got stranded in an area off Howling Ridge.

Shannon Rescue Helicopter 115 was tasked by Valentia Coastguard to go to their assistance and they were winched to safety at 5 past 6 this morning.





Volunteers from Kerry Mountain Rescue helped the pair to finish their descent and it’s understood that neither were injured in the incident.