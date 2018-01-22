More local bus routes to be put in place in Kerry

More local bus routes will be put in place in Kerry, better connecting rural areas.

That’s according to Manager of Local Link Kerry, Carmel Walsh.

She was speaking as new Local Link Kerry services for the Iveragh Peninsula are being launched today in Waterville by Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin.

The new Castlecove/Caherdaniel/Waterville to Cahersiveen service began in October, along with extra days on the existing Ballinskelligs/Dromid and Valentia/Portmagee to Cahersiveen services.

Carmel Walsh says while today’s launch deals with the Iveragh Peninsula, she believes there’ll be more routes put in place across the county for locals and tourists.