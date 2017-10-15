Local Basketball Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

LEESTRAND U16 DIV 3 GIRLS : St Annes 23, St Pauls 32;
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 1 BOYS: St Brendans 42, KCYMS 10;
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 3 BOYS: St Brendans 26, TK Vixens 24;
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 1B GIRLS: St Josephs 15, St Marys B 16;

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR