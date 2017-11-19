Local Basketball Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

LEESTRAND U14 DIV 1 BOYS: TK Bobcats 28, KCYMS 24;
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 3 BOYS: Kenmare Kestrels 23, St Pauls 37;
LEESTRAND ACADEMY DIV 1 BOYS: Kenmare Kestrels 13, Rathmore 28;
LEESTRAND ACADEMY DIV 1 GIRLS: Kenmare Kestrels 19, TK Bobcats 33;

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR