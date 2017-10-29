Local Basketball Fixtures Results

Senior Men’s Div 1: Gneeveguilla 64, St Marys 59;
Senior Men’s Div 2: St Josephs 64, KCYMS 54;
Lee Strand U18 DIV 2 BOYS: Tralee Tigers BC 60, St Pauls 85;
U14 DIV 1 BOYS: Cahersiveen 28, St Brendans 32;
U14 DIV 3 BOYS: Kenmare Kestrels 25, TK Killarney Cougars 42; St Marys 45, St Pauls 10;
U14 DIV 2 GIRLS: St Annes 55, TK Bobcats 30; TK Lixnaw 24, TK Killarney Cougars 31; TK Cobras 42, Tralee Imperials B 24;
U14 DIV 3A GIRLS: St Pauls 58, St Colmans Sparks 15;
U14 DIV 3B GIRLS: Tralee Imperials 4, Ballybunion Wildcats 55;
U12 DIV 1 BOYS: KCYMS 46, St Brendans 35;
U12 DIV 3 BOYS: St Marys 14, St Pauls 30; Tralee Imperials A 8, St Josephs 33;
U12 DIV 1A GIRLS: Cahersiveen 13, Glenbeigh Falcons 37;
U12 DIV 1B GIRLS: St Josephs 13, St Pauls 33;
ACADEMY DIV 1 BOYS: TK Killarney Cougars 4, Rathmore 24;
ACADEMY DIV 1 GIRLS: St Colmans 14, Tralee Imperials B 18; Kenmare Kestrels 18, St Brendans 12;
SENIOR MENS DIV 1: Tralee Imperials v Gneeveguilla , at Mounthawk , 3:00 PM
LEESTRAND U18 Div 1 Boys: Glenbeigh Falcons v KCYMS , at Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 7:30 PM
LEESTRAND U16 BOYS DIV 1: Rathmore Ravens v TK Bobcats, at Rathmore Sec School Gym, 11:30 AM
LEESTRAND U16 Div 1 Girls: Cahersiveen v St Bridgets , at Colaiste na Scelige, 11:00 AM ;
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 2 BOYS: St Josephs v Glenbeigh Falcons , at Duagh Sports Complex, 11:00 AM
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 2 GIRLS: Rathmore v TK Bobcats, at Rathmore Sec School Gym, 10:30 AM
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 3 GIRLS : St Annes v KCYMS , at Farranfore Community Centre, 1:00 PM
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 BOYS: Tralee Tigers BC v Rathmore , at TBC, 1:00 PM
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 1 GIRLS: KCYMS v Kenmare Kestrels , at Killorglin Sports Complex, 10:00 AM
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 GIRLS: St Josephs v St Bridgets , at Duagh Sports Complex, 4:30 PM
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 3A GIRLS: Cahersiveen v Glenbeigh Falcons , at Colaiste na Sceilge, 1:30 PM
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 3B GIRLS: St Marys v Tralee Imperials , at Castleisland Community Centre , 1:00 PM, St Bridgets v TK Vixens, at Currow Community Centre, 4:00 PM
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 1 BOYS: Rathmore v TK Bobcats, at Rathmore Sec School Gym, 11:45 AM, St Josephs v KCYMS , at Duagh Sports Complex, 12:30 PM
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3 BOYS: Cahersiveen v St Bridgets , at Colaiste na Sceilge, 12:00 PM
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 2 GIRLS: KCYMS v Kenmare Kestrels , at Killorglin Sports Complex, 11:00 AM
LEESTRAND ACADEMY DIV 1 BOYS: Rathmore v St Pauls A, at Rathmore Sec School Gym, TBC ;