Local Basketball Fixtures Results

Senior Womens Division 1 Cup TK Killarney Cougars v St Josephs , at Presentation Gym Killarney, 8:15
Lee Strand U16 Division 1 Boys: Tralee Imperials v TK Killarney Cougars, at Mounthawk Gym Tralee, 8:10
U16 Girls Cup: St Marys v Cahersiveen , at Castleisland Community Centre, 6:00
U16 Division 1 Girls Imperials v St Bridgets , at John Mitchels Sports Complex, 8:00
U16 Division 3 Boys Plate: Rathmore v Cahersiveen , at Rathmore Sec School Gym, 6:00
U16 Division 2 Girls Plate : TK Cobras v Glenbeigh Falcons , at Causeway Comp School, 6:00
U14 Division 1 Boys Cup TK Killarney Cougars v St Bridgets , at Presentation Gym Killarney, 7:10
U14 Division 3 Girls Plate: Glenbeigh Falcons v Cahersiveen , at Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 6:00
U12 Boys Cup: St Josephs v St Marys , at Duagh Sports Complex, 6:00
U12 Division 2 Girls: Ballybunion Wildcats v St Annes , at Ballybunion Community Centre, 6:30
Academy Girls Cup: Tralee Imperials B v St Pauls , at Mounthawk, 6:15
Now with a review of some games in the senior scene this past week is Murt Murphy……………