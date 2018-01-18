Local Basketball Fixtures Results

Senior Mens Division 1: St Pauls 75 St Marys 72
Lee Strand U16 Boys Cup: Gneeveguilla 60 Tralee Imperials 37
U16 Division 2 Boys: Ballybunion Wildcats 39 St Annes 51
U14 Division 2 Boys: Gneeveguilla 33 St Brendans 42
U14 Division 3 Boys Plate: St Brendans 24 Ballybunion Wildcats 19
U14 Division 2 Girls Plate: TK Killarney Cougars 44 Tralee Imperials A 32
Senior Mens Division II Cup: Cahersiveen v St Marys , at Colaiste na Scelige, 8:00pm
Lee Strand U16 Boys Cup: TK Cougars v Rathmore Ravens A, at Presentation Gym Killarney, 8:10pm
Lee Strand U16 Division 2 Girls Plate: Rathmore v TK Cobras, at Rathmore Sec School Gym, 7:00pm
Lee Strand U16 Division 3 Girls Plate: TK Cougars v KCYMS , at Presentation Gym Killarney, 7:10pm
Lee Strand U14 Girls Cup: Cahersiveen v Gneeveguilla , at Colaiste na Sceilge, 7:00pm
Lee Strand U14 Division 3 Girls Plate: Kenmare Kestrels v St Bridgets , at Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 7:00pm