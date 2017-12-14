Local Basketball Fixtures Results

Senior Womens Div 2: Horans Health Stores 41 KCYMS 43
Lee Strand U18 Div 1 Girls: St Marys 64 Team Kerry 46
U16 Div 1 Boys: KCYMS 70 St Pauls 30
U16 DIV 3 Girls : Ballybunion Wildcats 42 St Pauls 41
U14 DIV 1 Girls: Kenmare Kestrels 48 St Marys 38
Academy Boys Div 1: KCYMS 23 St Colmans 21
Senior Womens Division 2: St Marys v Kenmare Kestrels , at Castleisland Community Centre, 8:15
Lee Strand U16 Division 1 Boys: Tralee Imperials v Gneeveguilla , at Mounthawk Gym Tralee, 8:15
U16 Division 3 Girls : TK Killarney Cougars v St Annes , at Presentation Gym Killarney, 7:10
U14 Division 1 Girls: Kenmare Kestrels v St Pauls , at Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 6:00
U12 Division 1A Girls: St Annes v Cahersiveen , at Farranfore Community Centre, 7:00
U12 Division 1B Girls: Ballybunion Wildcats v St Pauls , at Ballybunion Community Centre, 6:15
Meanwhile the draws for the various senior cup competitions have taken place.
With the details, Murt Murphy………………