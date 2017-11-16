Local Basketball Fixtures Results

Lee Strand U18 Div 1 Boys: Tralee Imperials 65 Team Kerry 48
U14 Div 2 Boys: Kenmare Kestrels 29 St Brendans 26
U12 Div 1 Boys: St Marys 31 KCYMS 29
Academy Div 1 Boys: Kenmare Kestrels 10 St Brendans 31
Lee Strand U16 Boys Div 1: Rathmore Ravens v TK Bobcats, at Rathmore Sec School Gym, 8:00pm
TK Killarney Cougars v KCYMS , at Presentation Gym Killarney, 8:10pm
U16 Div 1 Girls: St Bridgets v St Pauls , at John Mitchels Sports Complex, 7:45pm
U16 Div 3 Boys: TK Killarney Cougars v Kenmare Kestrels , at Presentation Gym Killarney, 7:10pm
U16 DIV 2 Girls Glenbeigh Falcons v Gneeveguilla , at Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 7:30pm
Academy Div 1 Boys: St Annes v Rathmore , at Farranfore Community Centre, 6:00pm
TK Killarney Cougars v St Pauls A, at Presentation Gym Killarney, 6:00 pm