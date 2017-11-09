Local Basketball Fixtures Results

St. Mary’s basketball club lost out to a strong Neptune U20 side last evening in the U20 national cup in Neptune stadium.
The Final score, Neptune 96 St Mary’s 62
Senior Womens Division 2 KCYMS 39 TK Lixnaw 37
Lee Strand U16 Division 3 Girls: Ballybunion Wildcats 21 St Colmans 44
Lee Strand U14 DIV 3 Boys TK Killarney Cougars 36 St Annes 43
U14 DIV 2 Girls: TK Killarney Cougars 30 Tralee Imperials B 18
U14 DIV 3A Girls: St Annes 48 St Pauls 44
U12 DIV 3 Boys: St Bridgets 16 St Pauls 21
Lee Strand U18 Div 1 Boys: Team Kerry v Glenbeigh Falcons , at Athea Community Centre, 7:30pm
U16 BOYS Div 1: St Bridgets v KCYMS , at John Mitchels Sports Complex, 7:45pm
Academy Div 1 Girls : St Brendans v TK Bobcats, at Moyderwell School, 6:00pm