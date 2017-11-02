Local Basketball Fixtures Results

Senior Womens Division 1 : St Josephs 71 TK Killarney Cougars 53

Senior Womens Division 2: KCYMS 45 St Marys 48

Lee Strand Academy Division 1 Boys : KCYMS 15 Kenmare Kestrels 17.

Now with a review of some games in the senior scene this past week is Murt Murphy………………..

Kerry’s Liam Culloty has been announced as he new head coach for the Ireland Under 17 women’s development squad.

Culloty, who begins his one-year appointment immediately, brings a wealth of coaching experience to the role, including his time as head coach of the Ireland Under 18 women’s team in 2016, which saw them finish top eight at the FIBA Under 18 Women’s European Championship Division B.