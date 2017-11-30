Local Badminton Results / Fixtures

Suit Select Mens League Div 1&2 Castleisland 7 Listowel 2

Suit select ladies league Div 1&2 Killarney 3 Castleisland 5

Agri Auto parts ladies League Div 4. Listowel 0 Moyvane 6

Speedys Bar Moyvane Div 4 Mens League Killarney 6 Iveragh 0

This evening in The Suit Select Men’s league Div 1&2 Moyvane v listowel in Moyvane Community Centre at 8pm.

Meanwhile, trials will be held in the Tralee Sports Complex this Saturday for all juveniles interested in making the Kerry teams to compete in the Inter county Munster competition in January.

Starting times for U11 and U13 will be 4.30 to 5.30. U15 and U17 will be 5.30 to 6.30.

Team Manager will be Billy Lacey.