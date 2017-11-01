Local Badminton Fixtures/Results

This evening in The Munster premier men’s league Div 1, Kingdom v Carrigaline in the Castleisland Community Centre at 9pm.

Meanwhile on Sunday next a number of Kerry players will travel to Cappaquin in Waterford to compete in the Waterford open.

In the ladies Doubles will be Maeve Twomey (Killarney) & Moyvane’s Elaine Hudson, Sinead Galvin Killarney will pair up with Miriam Rohan (Kingdom).

In the Men’s doubles will be the Kingdom duo of Tom Bourke and Eric Nelligan.

Also in the men’s doubles will be Listowel’s Fergal Hannon and James Leane.

In the mixed doubles will be Tom Bourke (Kingdom) and Tanya Morrisey of Waterford, Elaine Hudson (Moyvane) and Listowel’s James Leane.

Starting time in Cappaquin is 11am.