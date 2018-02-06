Local authority says residents along sections of Kerry/Cork border have had to endure poor roads for 16 months

Cork County Council says that residents living along a section of the Kerry/Cork border have had to endure unsatisfactory road conditions for 16 months.

The local authority says some sections of roads between Ballydesmond and Newmarket have endured prolonged disturbances due to protracted and unfinished works.

These works relate to the provision of an underground electrical interconnection between sub-stations in the area.

A public meeting on the matter was held in Ballydesmond last night.

In 2016, Cork County Council granted a road opening licence to Denis Moriarty The Kerries Ltd of Tralee to excavate sections of the R578, R577 and L-5039 to lay ducts for the electrical interconnection between Glenlara and Ballynahulla substations.

Moriarty’s are employed by Brookfield Renewable Ireland who were retained by Greencoat Capital, the owners of Knockacummer Windfarm near Rockchapel to manage and complete this interconnection.

Cork County Council says it’s dissatisfied with the delay in finishing the works, the lack of maintenance on trenches and unfinished excavations which it says is contrary to the terms of the licence granted.

TD Danny Healy-Rae had this to say at last night’s meeting in Ballydesmond:

The companies involved expressed their regrets for the delays and the disturbances.

Cork County Council says it understands there were difficulties encountered in getting the sign-off from EirGrid for elements of the ducting works.

Cork North-West TD, Michael Moynihan said he was meeting with EirGrid today on the matter.

A letter from Moriarty’s stated that they were committed pending agreement with Knockacummer Wind Farm Ltd and supervision availability from EirGrid to be back on site full time from February 12th.

Moriarty’s say they’re committed to completing the project and committed to carrying out temporary repairs along the route by the end of this week while remaining remedial works would take around six weeks to complete, before final reinstatement.

They say there’s a budget for reinstatement along the Glenlara road and this would also be carried out.

Ballydesmond Community Hall was thronged for last night’s meeting which was organised by Ballydesmond and Foilagohig Development Associations.

Other politicians who attended and addressed last night’s meeting were Cork County Councillors Bernard Moynihan, Gerard Murphy and John Paul O’Shea as well as Deputy Michael Moynihan.

A representative on behalf of Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris and Cllr Toireasa Ferris also attended.