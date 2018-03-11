Local Athletics Round up

Tom O’Donoghue reports
Killarney Celtic Make It To The Semi-Final of The Munster Junior Cup
Killarney Celtic proceed to the semi-final of the Munster Junior Cup following a 3-0 victory against Southend United in Waterford today. Padraig Harnett reports
Kerry lose out to Westmeath in the Allianz Hurling League
Westmeath overcame Kerry today 1-20 to 0-16 in the Allianz Hurling League. Mike O'Halloran has a Full-Time report Kerry Hurling manager is Fintan O'Connor Westmeath captain Tommy...
Kerry Soccer Player up for U15 Soccer Player Of The Year award
Annascaul native Sean Kennedy represents Ireland in U15 soccer and he is up for the U15 soccer player of the year award. He spoke to...
High Insurance Costs for Businesses – March 9th, 2018
Listowel businessman, Liam Flaherty, spoke to Jerry about the meeting organised by the Business Insurance Reform Group in Killarney last night. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_03_07_insurance.mp3
Call from the Dáil – March 9th, 2018
Michael O’Regan is away this week so John Downing of the Irish Independent looks at the week that was in politics. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_03_07_call.mp3
National Credit Union Controversy – March 9th, 2018
A Central Bank review of credit unions found that in 30% of cases, a credit union staff member or director had won a prize...