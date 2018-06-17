Tom O’Donoghue reports on local athletics
Local Athletics News
Tom O’Donoghue reports on local athletics
Kerry & Cork Camps Get Ready For Munster Senior Football Final Showdown
The Munster Senior football champions are to be determined next weekend. Holders Kerry will be away to Cork at 7 on Saturday in a match...
Sunday Afternoon Local GAA Results
Lee Strand County U14 District Football Championship Cup Semi Finals Feale Rangers 3-09 East Kerry 0-12 Mid Kerry 2-13 Tralee District 1-10 Plate Final St Brendans 3-10 West Kerry...
British Royal Visit to Kerry – June 15th, 2018
This show brings you all the build up to the first official British Royal visit in Kerry in more than 150 years including reports...
Republican Sinn Féin to Protest at Royal Visit – June 14th, 2018
Pádraig Garvey of Republican Sinn Féin explained to Jerry why they are staging protests tomorrow against Prince Charles and Camilla’s visit. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/RSF.MP3
Concerns over Liebherr – June 14th, 2018
Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd announced that 27 staff will be laid off later this month, with up to 60 to follow in July. A further...