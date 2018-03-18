Local Athletics

Tom O’Donoghue reports
2,079 approved applicants on Tralee Municipal District housing list
There are two thousand and seventy-nine (2,079) approved applicants on the housing list in the Tralee Municipal District. However, when housing transfers are omitted, the...
Government to invest more in rural Ireland
The government will invest more in rural Ireland. Minister Simon Harris made the claim in response to a parliamentary question from Deputy Danny Healy-Rae, who...
Kerryman’s animation studio negotiating potentially lucrative toy deal on latest series
A Dublin based animation company headed by a Kerry man has secured a deal to produce a new series for the US children's channel...
Are AirBnB hosts in Kerry aware of their tax-filing obligations? – March 16th, 2018
Director at Taxback.com Barry Flanagan speaks to Jerry O'Sullivan about tax filing obligations concerning AirBnB. With 3,900 hosts listed in the Cork and Kerry...
In Business – March 15th, 2018
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Roibeard Ó hEartáin about Gradam Gnó Chiarraí - a new awards scheme for businesses in Kerry for the...
Liebherr MD on Scholarship Opportunities, Trump and Operating in Kerry – March 15th, 2018
The managing director of Liebherr Container Cranes, Pat O’Leary, spoke to Jerry about the company’s engineering scholarship programme which has just been launched which...