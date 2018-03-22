Lixnaw man placed under care of the probation service and ordered to pay €15,000 compensation

A Lixnaw man has been placed under the care of the probation service and ordered to pay €15,000 in compensation.

Dominic Kissane of Muckenagh, Lixnaw, had pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in Abbeydorney on the 18th October 2015.

The victim had to get 40 stitches to his face following the incident.

Tralee Circuit Court heard that Mr Kissane, who has no previous convictions, hit the victim on the side of the head with a glass in an unprovoked attack.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said the offence constituted a vicious assault and was of the utmost seriousness.

However, he noted the Christian view taken by the victim, who declined to make a Victim Impact Statement and has since made a good recovery.

Judge O’Donnell also said the incident should have no effect on the accused retaining his public service licence to operate a bus service in North Kerry.

36-year-old Mr Kissane was ordered to pay €15,000 in compensation to the victim and was placed under the care of the probation service for a period of twelve months.