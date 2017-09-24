Lixnaw First Into County Senior Hurling Final As Brendan’s Finish With 13

Lixnaw have booked their place in the Garveys Super Valu County Senior Hurling Championship Final.

A 1-13 to 2-8 victory over St Brendan’s means a decider against Kilmoyley or Ballyduff on Sunday October 8th.

Lixnaw had the opening point but went behind when Cian Hussey goaled for Brendan’s in the fourth minute http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/hurlgoal.mp3

That goal kept Brendan’s ahead and they led 1-3 to 0-3 after quarter of an hour. Lixnaw then pointed and had the chance to go in front in the 18th minute but their penalty was saved by

Darren Delaney.

Brendan’s had the next two points, after which they were in front 1-5 to 0-4 after 24 mins. A low scoring first period saw just a point apiece more from the sides as Brendan’s led 1-6 to 0-5 at the short whistle.

Lixnaw had two quick points at the beginning of the second half but a John Egan goal for Brendan’s 7 minutes into the period increased the gap once more http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/johnegan-1.mp3

The next decisive moment arrived 2 minutes later as Rory Horgan of Brendan’s was red carded. It was a two point game by the 45 minute mark as Lixnaw put over their 10th point, with Brendan’s at 2-6. Lixnaw then went in front through a goal of their own, courtesy of Brian McAuliffe, in the 48th minute http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/brian-1.mp3

Lixnaw had the next point to lead 1-11 to 2-6 but Brendan’s responded with a point of their own and it was Lixnaw 1-11 St Brendan’s 2-7. However, 60 seconds later, and with 8 minutes remaining, a second yellow for Kevin Orpen meant Brendan’s were reduced to 13. Lixnaw proceeded to go 2 clear but with 2 minutes to go the lead was halved and there was the minimum between the teams at 1-12 to 2-8. One minute into injury time a point put Lixnaw 2 up again and that closed out the scoring.