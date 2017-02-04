Liverpool’s Awful 2017 Shows No End

Liverpool’s awful 2017 shows no sign of ending after they fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Hull in the Premier League this afternoon

It’s now one win in 10 games for Jurgen Klopp’s side, and will find themselves outside the top 4 if Manchester City win tomorrow.

With a full time report, here is Al Ross

Elsewhere today both James McCarthy and Harry Arter found the back of the net as Everton defeated Bournemouth 6-3 in a crazy game at Goodison Park.

Romelu Lukaku scored four times for the hosts.

With a full time report, here is Paul Anthony

Sunderland were comfortable winners over Crystal Palace in the relegation six pointer, winning out 4-0.

With a full time report, here is Nigel Bidmead

Jeff Hendrick was sent off as Watford defeated his Burnley side 2-1…

With a full time report, here is Andrew Cheal

And West Brom were 1-0 winners at home to Stoke.

With a full time report, here is Clive Edwards

In the early game, goals from Marcus Alonso, Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas giving Antonio Conte’s side the win, while Olivier Giroud hit a consolation.

With a full time report, here is Guy Swindells

In Scotland

Rangers drew at home to Ross County, with a full time report here is Robert McElroy