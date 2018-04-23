A liver & white male Springer Spaniel is missing from the Castleisland area since last Friday April 20th.

A liver & white male Springer Spaniel is missing from the Castleisland area since last Friday April 20th.  Dog was wearing a brown leather collar.  Any information please Phone 087 2890144

