A liver & white male Springer Spaniel is missing from the Castleisland area since last Friday April 20th. Dog was wearing a brown leather collar. Any information please Phone 087 2890144
Investigation launched into cause of fire in Kenmare church
An investigation has been launched into the cause of a fire at a church in Kenmare. Around 9 o'clock this morning the alarm was raised...
Kerry Cycling Campaign requests prosecution figures illegal parking in cycle lanes
There's a huge problem with cars parking illegally in cycle lanes in Kerry. That's according to Keith Phelan of Kerry Cycling Campaign, responding to an...
Kerry citizens urged to check they’re registered to vote for upcoming referendum
Kerry citizens have until next Saturday, the 28th, to apply for entry to the postal or special voters list for the upcoming referendum. While Tuesday,...
Margo Remembers Big Tom – April 20th, 2018
The country singer was in Oram, Co Monaghan for the funeral of Big Tom. Aaron McElroy, reporter with Northern Sound, also spoke to Jerry. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/biigtom.mp3
Chief Executive of Policing Authority in Kerry – April 20th, 2018
The CEO of the Policing Authority, Helen Hall, was in Kerry today to attend the county’s Joint Policing Committee meeting. Beforehand, she joined Jerry...
Call from the Dáil – April 20th, 2018
Every Friday, The Irish Times parliamentary correspondent and proud Kerryman, Michael O’Regan, joins Jerry to discuss the week in politics. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/calld.mp3