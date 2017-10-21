[LIVE BLOG]: KERRY UPDATES: #StormBrian

14:33: Road flooded around Banna Beach

14:30: Tree down after Farranfore on the Killarney side

14:08: Opening of Bahai Community Garden of Contemplation transferred to Siamsa, from Peasrse Park. Official opening at 3pm by Tralee Mayor Norma Foley.

1pm: Kerry has been hit by power outages as Storm Brian intensifies.

According to ESB Networks powercheck, a fault in Milltown is affecting 121 customers.

A fault in Gurrán Bán near Cahersiveen is affected 42 customers.

A fault in Causeway is affected 31 customers.

A fault affecting 56 customers has been reported in the Abbeyfeale area while a fault in Newcastlewest is affecting 45 customers.

A fault in Inch is affecting 21 customers.

12noon: Missing Kilmoyley horses have been located.

11:46am: Seven horses have been reported missing in the Kilmoyley area. They escaped during the storm and its thought would have stayed together. Anyone who may have seen them is advised to contact Radio Kerry or 087-7817598.

Road flooded at Tangneys Cross, Kilcummin

KCC advises surface water and flooding on the N86, 1km east of Lispole at Baile na Saor

11:31am: Rambling House at the Beaufort Community Centre tonight postponed

11:30am: Surface water reported on road from Killorglin to Tralee

11:15am: Winds reaching peak speeds along West Kerry coasts – extremely dangerous along coasts near Dingle

10:46am Kerry County Council is reminding motorists and road users to continue to be vigilant today as there may be branches and debris on roads.

A Code Orange weather warning remains in place until 10pm tonight as Storm Brian passes over Ireland.

The Council’s Weather Assessment Team is reminding people of the following:

• Please stay away from exposed coastal areas where wind speeds are highest

• To drive with care and to switch on their lights

• Cycling should be avoided due to high winds and gusts

Kerry County Council’s emergency line remains open at 066 7183588 if anyone requires assistance from the Council during the day.

10:31am: Strong winds and spot flooding are expected this morning as Storm Brian moves across the country. Kerry and other coastal counties – including Wexford, Waterford, Cork, Limerick, Clare, Galway and Mayo – are forecast to be the worst affected, with winds of up to 130 kilometres per hour. Meanwhile, Merchants Quay and Arthur’s Quay in Limerick City are impassable due to flooding.

10:15am: Motorists are advised the Dingle – Tralee road improvement works at Bánóg between Lispole and Annascaul, that cones and road seperators have been blown into the path of traffic, motorists are advised to exercise caution.

10am: Kerry Airport has not reported any schedule changes at this time but we will keep you updated as the day progresses. Shannon Airport has issued precautionary advice to intending passengers to check with their airline before travelling to the airport.

9am: Tree blocking one side of the road on the Cloghane side of Conor Pass

Road out of Curran’s Village flooded at the Railway Bridge

Flooding reported on Rangue Road to Killorglin

Branch across the road on the Kenmare side of Railway Crossing on the N22 just be careful when passing.